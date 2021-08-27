WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $42.53 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $484.83 million and approximately $42.53 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

