WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,961 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.67% of SP Plus worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SP Plus by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

SP traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

