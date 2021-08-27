WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 14,667 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of EMCOR Group worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.26. 3,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,737. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

