WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 45,853 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,853 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Healthcare Services Group worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

HCSG stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 5,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

