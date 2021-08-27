WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 9,591 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Landstar System worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.45. 5,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,014. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.