WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of LivePerson worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $204,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

