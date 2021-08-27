WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Billion Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 5.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 4.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,983,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.07.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,343. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

