WCM Investment Management LLC Has $19.15 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,735 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.63. 5,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,837. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.82. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.