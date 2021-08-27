WCM Investment Management LLC Has $28.03 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of EnerSys worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.19. 4,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.79. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

