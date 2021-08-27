WCM Investment Management LLC Has $432.22 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of NIKE worth $432,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NKE traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $167.57. 172,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

