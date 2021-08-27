WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $570,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.0% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 221,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $466,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,220 shares of company stock worth $13,215,882. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

