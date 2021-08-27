WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBT traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $143.39. 2,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,863. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

