WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

