WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $20.82 Million Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,823,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

