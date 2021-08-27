WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Global-e Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,315. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

