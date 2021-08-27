WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,845 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Dorman Products worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

