WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 395,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,303,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.80% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $15,701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 6.7% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NeoGames by 13.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 1,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $912.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

