WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of MSCI worth $340,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $627.91. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

