WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 141,912 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,912 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Azul worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 12,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.55. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

