WebDollar (WEBD) 1-Day Volume Tops $166,655.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $166,655.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 153.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00150860 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,496,536,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,588,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

