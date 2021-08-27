Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.32. 15,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,782,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

