WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

