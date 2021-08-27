Wedbush Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.22.

PTON opened at $114.09 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

