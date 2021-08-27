Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

