Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $14.04 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,472,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

