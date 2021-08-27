Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.02. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.