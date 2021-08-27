Wedbush Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

