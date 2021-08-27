Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) recently:

8/10/2021 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

8/9/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

8/3/2021 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $117.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

