Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paya (PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2021 – Paya is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2021 – Paya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

8/19/2021 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

8/14/2021 – Paya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

8/12/2021 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

8/6/2021 – Paya had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

6/28/2021 – Paya is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PAYA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 75,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,584. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Paya by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,277 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Paya by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 904,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

