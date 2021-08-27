Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE: WTE) recently:
- 8/18/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$23.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.50.
- 7/23/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$22.53 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.12 and a twelve month high of C$24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.
