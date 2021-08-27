Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.50 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25.

8/13/2021 – Boardwalk REIT was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$52.00.

7/19/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$51.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.50 to C$51.50.

7/7/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50.

7/6/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -15.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.47. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$25.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

