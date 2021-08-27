Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Galapagos (GLPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG):

8/19/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/11/2021 – Galapagos had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

8/9/2021 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Galapagos was given a new $65.80 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

GLPG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 3,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,051. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.10.

Get Galapagos NV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 120.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3,870.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.