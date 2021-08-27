Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 312.4% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $9.03 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 74.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

