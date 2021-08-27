Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 312.4% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $9.03 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
