West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 4.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 12,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77.

About West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

