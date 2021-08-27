Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.26. 93,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $342.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

