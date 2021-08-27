Westchester Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

