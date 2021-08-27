Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 125,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,226. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

