Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

