Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

