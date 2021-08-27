Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NYSE WY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.