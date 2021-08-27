WHALE Market Cap Achieves $132.77 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $132.77 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.17 or 0.00043830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00128693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.13 or 0.99272378 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01015907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.42 or 0.06700871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.