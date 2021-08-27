Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) received a C$50.00 price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.60.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock traded up C$1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$56.63. 360,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6622297 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.