White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,123.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

