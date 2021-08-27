Whiteheart Market Cap Hits $7.79 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $876.00 or 0.01788710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $193,369.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

