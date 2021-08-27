Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.