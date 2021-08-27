Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

