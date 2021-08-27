Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $612.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

