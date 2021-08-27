Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.