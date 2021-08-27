William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $41.72 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.59.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

