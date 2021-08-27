Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $179.73 and last traded at $180.94. Approximately 19,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,231,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

