Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Tops $45.43 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.97 or 0.00048897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00128898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00152945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.76 or 0.98369391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.00994155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06621896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,019,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,894,771 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.